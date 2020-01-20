Search

Kelly praises team effort for helping him save penalty against Leeds

PUBLISHED: 12:00 20 January 2020

Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper Liam Kelly saves a penalty from Leeds United's Patrick Bamford. Picture: PA

Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper Liam Kelly saves a penalty from Leeds United's Patrick Bamford. Picture: PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper Liam Kelly talks through his save from Patrick Bamford's penalty in the win over Leeds United.

Liam Kelly praised the "hard work" of QPR's backroom team for his penalty save against Leeds on Saturday.

The Scotsman was given a place in the starting 11 instead of Joe Lumley and after giving away the spot-kick, made amends to tip Patrick Bamford's effort past the post.

And Kelly says the stop was down to the work that goes on behind the scenes to research the penalty takers, telling qpr.co.uk: "We put a lot of hard work into finding out and we come up with a team agreement.

"Thankfully the hard work within the group has resulted in me saving the penalty.

"As soon as I gave away the penalty I had a feeling inside me that he was going to go the way I thought he was going to go.

"It was in the corner and I think I went a wee bit early which allowed me to get there. I'm just delighted to make the save.

"I was delighted to be involved, I found out Thursday when the manager shaped up.

"Thankfully I played my part in a really good victory and a really good team performance."

