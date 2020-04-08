Search

‘You’ve not seen the best of me’ - Liam Kelly issues bold message to R’s fans

PUBLISHED: 07:30 09 April 2020

Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper Liam Kelly saves a penalty from Leeds United's Patrick Bamford. Picture: PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Queens Park Rangers Liam Kelly gives his thoughts on his season so far.

Goalkeeper Liam Kelly says supporters are yet to see the best of him in a QPR shirt.

Kelly was signed from Livingston in the summer and despite finding game time difficult to come by at the start of the season, has since established himself as Mark Warburton’s number one.

The 24-year-old is hoping he can get back to the level he was at during his final season at Livingstone, a time he looks back at fondly.

“I think the level I was performing at last season was a higher level personally because that was the ultimate high for me,” he told the club.

“When I came to the team at the start Joe (Lumley) was playing at the very beginning and the manager made the decision to change it.

“But there were times when I was letting goals in at the beginning of the season and I was thinking to myself what’s happening and how has then even gone in?

“I feel more settled now than I have done in previous games and I’m really looking forward to seeing what level I can get to now that I’ve got a nice run in the team.

“I’m well aware that I need to keep playing well if I’m going to keep my place in the team because the competition is really good and really strong.

“I’ve not played my best yet in a QPR shirt and I’d be telling absolute lies if I said I had been.

“I know there’s a lot more to give and hopefully with more games coming.”

The Championship season has been suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the hope being that the season can be resumed at a later date.

And Kelly believes the campaign must be played to an end when it is safe to do so.

He added: “That would be the ideal scenario.

“Ideally I want to try and bring an end to this season. I’m not just saying it because we’re in a good bit of form.

“You just want that conclusion. In a few years time people will say ‘did you really win it?’ or ‘did you really get relegated?’

“If it means we don’t train and we just play, play, play, it’s easy for me to say as a goalie because I’m not the one doing the running, but I think all the boys are the same, the more games that you play and the less training the better if that means it carries over.”

