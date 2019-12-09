'I know I've made a few mistakes' - Joe Lumley hoping to put errors behind him after first clean sheet

Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper Joe Lumley. Picture: PA PA Wire/PA Images

Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper Joe Lumley discusses his difficult season so far following the 2-0 win over Preston.

Yoann Barbet and Joe Lumley. Picture: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo Yoann Barbet and Joe Lumley. Picture: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo

Joe Lumley hopes that he can put his mistakes behind him after keeping his first clean sheet of the season against Preston on Saturday.

Ebere Eze struck twice to hand the R's a 2-0 win - the first time this season that Mark Warburton's side have not conceded in a game.

Lumley has been guilty of several errors this season, including a poor pass against Fulham which led to Aboubakar Kamara's winner, but insists that he is working hard to cut out his mistakes.

When asked whether the win over Preston can be a turning point in his season, Lumley said: "Yeah definitely. If you play a good game you gain a bit of confidence.

"I know I've made a few mistakes but I just keep working hard and doing the same thing, don't change anything, and that's it really.

"I accept that I'm going to make mistakes and unluckily for myself they've happened probably too much this season.

"I haven't meant it. I haven't really played a bad 90 minutes it's just one moment in a game that I get punished and it leads to a goal which gets highlighted.

"As soon as you make the mistake there's nothing you can do after it's happened. It can't really affect you mentally and you've just got to keep going.

"We had a bit of a dodgy November. We played well but just didn't get the results.

"We made some stupid mistakes really, I hold my hands up for some of them.

"I've just got to keep working hard every day and that's all you can do as a goalkeeper."

Lumley was called into action in the second half to make a great one-handed stop to deny Billy Bodin's effort on goal.

He has recently returned to the starting 11 after losing his place to Liam Kelly, who is currently recovering from a muscle injury.

Lumley recently opened up about the abuse he has received on social media but insists that he tries to use it in a positive way.

He added: "You do see it but again, it's just something that's going to happen.

"You've got to accept that it's going to happen and as much as everyone disagrees with it you can't do anything about it.

"For me, I try and use it to make myself mentally stronger and that's all you can do."