QPR trio up for London Football Awards

PUBLISHED: 13:00 31 January 2019

Luke Freeman of Queens Park Rangers (pic Ray Lawrence/TGS Photo)

Luke Freeman of Queens Park Rangers (pic Ray Lawrence/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Ceremony to take place at Battersea Evolution on February 28

Queens Park Rangers trio Luke Freeman, Joe Lumley and Ebere Eze have all been nominated for prizes at this year’s London Football Awards.

The awards recognise the stellar efforts of those involved with football in the capital over the past 12 months.

Midfielder Freeman is up for the EFL Player of the Year award alongside Karlan Grant, formerly of Charlton Athletic, Millwall’s Lee Gregory, Neal Maupay of Brentford and Charlton’s Lyle Taylor.

Lumley is on the shortlist for the Goalkeeper of the Year prize along with Chelsea’s Kepa Arizzabalaga, West Ham United stopper Lukasz Fabianski, Watford’s Ben Foster and Charlton’s Dillon Phillips.

Eze, meanwhile, has been nominated for the Young Player of the Year award, has as Grant, Arsenal’s Matteo Guendouzi, Declan Rice of West Ham and Crystal Palace’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

In its fifth year, the London Football Awards, sponsored by Toscafund, raises funds for former Arsenal goalkeeper and TV presenter, Bob Wilson OBE and his wife, Megs’ charity, Willow - the only national charity working with seriously ill young adults aged 16 to 40 to fulfil uplifting and unforgettable Special Days.

The shortlist of nominees was agreed by an independent panel of judges and announced by Bob Wilson OBE at the launch at Coutts’ historical head office in London on January 28.

The winners of the nine awards will be announced at the prestigious event at London’s Battersea Evolution on February 28.

