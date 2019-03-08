Search

The fixtures that could make or break QPR's season

PUBLISHED: 15:00 20 June 2019

QPR boss Mark Warburton. PICTURE: Owen Humphreys/PA

PA Archive/PA Images

QPR's fixtures for the 2019/20 Championship season have been revealed, but which games could prove to be pivotal for the Rs?

Mark Warburton will face a tricky test in his first league game in charge of QPR with an away trip to Stoke City.

Fans will certainly be hoping for a better start to the campaign than last season, which saw Steve McClaren's side lose their first four games including an embarrassing 7-1 defeat to West Brom.

Despite a woeful start, the Rs seemed to have turned a corner by winning eight out of the next 13 games before a dreadful 2019, which saw just three league wins and a seven-game losing streak, eventually cost McClaren his job.

Warburton's appointment and some early transfer activity will have created fresh optimism among supporters but with consistency so hard to come by last season, focus is likely to remain on staying away from a relegation fight.

A good start to the campaign is imperative and a win in the first home fixture of the season against Huddersfield Town on August 10 would provide some belief in the new manager.

Home games against Wigan on August 24 and Luton on September 14 are certainly winnable, which would ensure the club have a healthy points total after the first few games.

QPR fans will have been scanning the fixture list for the west London derby against Brentford and October's game at The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium will have an extra edge with former Bees manager Warburton in the Hoops dugout.

An extremely tough November with fixtures against Leeds, Middlesbrough, Nottingham Forest and Derby will give the Rs even more incentive to pick up points in the London derby against Fulham, which comes in the middle of those fixtures.

The Christmas period is always a busy one, but with three of the relegation favourites in Barnsley, Charlton and Reading all facing Rangers during that time, it presents an opportunity to go into the new year in good form.

Rangers face Brentford away in January and will want to avoid a similar result from last season which saw them lose 3-0 at Griffin Park.

A busy February with seven games including Swansea and Nottingham Forest away means Warburton's side will likely target home games against Bristol City and Birmingham as ones where points can be won.

QPR again face Barnsley and Charlton consecutively in March, games which could prove significant in the run-in to the end of the season.

And if the Rs are left needing points, April's home games against Sheffield Wednesday and Millwall could be decisive.

