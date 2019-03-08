QPR fixtures: Rs start season with trip to Stoke

QPR will start the season with a trip to the bet365 Stadium to face Stoke. Picture: Dave Howarth. PA Wire/PA Images

QPR will start the 2019/20 Championship season with a trip to the bet365 Stadium to face Stoke City on Saturday, August 3.

The Rs will then play their first game at home against Huddersfield Town before travelling to Ashton Gate to take on Bristol City.

On Saturday, September 21 Rangers will take on Millwall at The Den and face west London rivals Brentford at The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on Saturday, October 26.

QPR then play recently relegated Fulham on Saturday, November 23 and take on another London side in Charlton at home just before Christmas on Saturday, December 21.

The return game against Brentford will take place on Saturday, January 11, before two London ties in a week when they face Charlton away on Tuesday, March 17 and Fulham at home on Saturday, March 21.

A difficult trip to the Hawthorns to take on West Brom will conclude the season on Saturday, May 2.

Full list of fixtures (home games are listed in capitals):

Saturday August 3: Stoke City

Saturday August 10: HUDDERSFIELD

Saturday August 17: Bristol City

Wednesday August 21: SWANSEA

Saturday August 24: WIGAN ATHLETIC

Saturday August 31: Sheffield Wednesday

Saturday September 14: LUTON TOWN

Saturday September 21: Millwall

Saturday September 28: WEST BROMWICH ALBION

Wednesday October 2: Cardiff City

Saturday October 5: BLACKBURN ROVERS

Saturday October 19: Hull City

Tuesday October 22: READING

Saturday October 26: BRENTFORD

Saturday November 2: Leeds United

Saturday November 9: MIDDLESBROUGH

Saturday November 23: Fulham

Wednesday November 27: NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Saturday November 30: Derby County

Saturday December 7: PRESTON NORTH END

Wednesday December 11: Birmingham City

Saturday December 14: Barnsley

Saturday December 21: CHARLTON ATHLETIC

Thursday December 26: Reading

Sunday December 29: HULL CITY

Wednesday January 1: CARDIFF CITY

Saturday January 11: Brentford

Saturday January 18: LEEDS UNITED

Saturday January 25: Blackburn Rovers

Saturday February 1: BRISTOL CITY

Saturday February 8: Huddersfield Town

Tuesday February 11: Swansea City

Saturday February 15: STOKE CITY

Saturday February 22: Nottingham Forest

Tuesday February 25: DERBY COUNTY

Saturday February 29: BIRMINGHAM CITY

Saturday March 7: Preston North End

Saturday March 14: BARNSLEY

Tuesday March 17: Charlton Athletic

Saturday March 21: FULHAM

Saturday April 4: Middlesbrough

Friday April 10: Wigan Athletic

Monday April 13: SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY

Saturday April 18: Luton Town

Saturday April 25: MILLWALL

Saturday May 2: West Bromwich Albion

(Subject to change)