QPR fixtures: Rs start season with trip to Stoke
PUBLISHED: 10:29 20 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:29 20 June 2019
PA Wire/PA Images
QPR will start the 2019/20 Championship season with a trip to the bet365 Stadium to face Stoke City on Saturday, August 3.
The Rs will then play their first game at home against Huddersfield Town before travelling to Ashton Gate to take on Bristol City.
On Saturday, September 21 Rangers will take on Millwall at The Den and face west London rivals Brentford at The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on Saturday, October 26.
QPR then play recently relegated Fulham on Saturday, November 23 and take on another London side in Charlton at home just before Christmas on Saturday, December 21.
The return game against Brentford will take place on Saturday, January 11, before two London ties in a week when they face Charlton away on Tuesday, March 17 and Fulham at home on Saturday, March 21.
A difficult trip to the Hawthorns to take on West Brom will conclude the season on Saturday, May 2.
Full list of fixtures (home games are listed in capitals):
Saturday August 3: Stoke City
Saturday August 10: HUDDERSFIELD
Saturday August 17: Bristol City
Wednesday August 21: SWANSEA
Saturday August 24: WIGAN ATHLETIC
Saturday August 31: Sheffield Wednesday
Saturday September 14: LUTON TOWN
Saturday September 21: Millwall
Saturday September 28: WEST BROMWICH ALBION
Wednesday October 2: Cardiff City
Saturday October 5: BLACKBURN ROVERS
Saturday October 19: Hull City
Tuesday October 22: READING
Saturday October 26: BRENTFORD
Saturday November 2: Leeds United
Saturday November 9: MIDDLESBROUGH
Saturday November 23: Fulham
Wednesday November 27: NOTTINGHAM FOREST
Saturday November 30: Derby County
Saturday December 7: PRESTON NORTH END
Wednesday December 11: Birmingham City
Saturday December 14: Barnsley
Saturday December 21: CHARLTON ATHLETIC
Thursday December 26: Reading
Sunday December 29: HULL CITY
Wednesday January 1: CARDIFF CITY
Saturday January 11: Brentford
Saturday January 18: LEEDS UNITED
Saturday January 25: Blackburn Rovers
Saturday February 1: BRISTOL CITY
Saturday February 8: Huddersfield Town
Tuesday February 11: Swansea City
Saturday February 15: STOKE CITY
Saturday February 22: Nottingham Forest
Tuesday February 25: DERBY COUNTY
Saturday February 29: BIRMINGHAM CITY
Saturday March 7: Preston North End
Saturday March 14: BARNSLEY
Tuesday March 17: Charlton Athletic
Saturday March 21: FULHAM
Saturday April 4: Middlesbrough
Friday April 10: Wigan Athletic
Monday April 13: SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY
Saturday April 18: Luton Town
Saturday April 25: MILLWALL
Saturday May 2: West Bromwich Albion
(Subject to change)