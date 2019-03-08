Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

QPR's favoured plan for Linford Christie Stadium backed by 81pc in public survey

PUBLISHED: 14:01 24 June 2019 | UPDATED: 14:01 24 June 2019

Queens Park Rangers' CEO Lee Hoos. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA

Queens Park Rangers' CEO Lee Hoos. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA

PA Archive/PA Images

QPR want to leave Loftus Road and redevelop the Linford Christie Stadium.

Responses to a public consultation into the future of the Linford Christie Stadium have shown support for QPR's favoured plan for the site.

You may also want to watch:

The club wants to leave its current home Loftus Road, which they say is "unsustainable", and move into the stadium, which is also the home of Thames Valley Harriers.

Over 8,000 people took part in the survey, with 81pc backing plans for a major redevelopment and 77pc saying that 'professional sports' should be a future use of the site.

QPR CEO Lee Hoos told qpr.co.uk: "Half of the respondents are local residents or are regular users of the existing facilities. The fact that more than four out of every five of them spoke up in favour of a major redevelopment of Linford Christie Stadium is a huge endorsement of the QPR option.

"By far the most popular answers about uses of the site were for a professional sports team and to promote community sport, both of which are what we hope a development involving QPR and QPR in the Community Trust would offer."

Most Read

QPR transfer rumours: Sheffield United target Rs midfielder in £4 million deal

Queens Park Rangers' Luke Freeman (pic: Jonathan Brady/PA)

QPR reveal new kits for 2019/20 season

QPR have revealed their new home and away kits for the 2019/20 season. PICTURE: QPR

QPR’s favoured plan for Linford Christie Stadium backed by 81pc in public survey

Queens Park Rangers' CEO Lee Hoos. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA

Rogue landlord fined £10,000 for renting out structurally unsafe flats in Cricklewood

Kitchen sink unit pulling away from the wall. Picture: Brent Council

Willesden stabbing: Four teenagers charged with attempted murder

Four Brent teenager charged with attempted murder. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

QPR transfer rumours: Sheffield United target Rs midfielder in £4 million deal

Queens Park Rangers' Luke Freeman (pic: Jonathan Brady/PA)

QPR reveal new kits for 2019/20 season

QPR have revealed their new home and away kits for the 2019/20 season. PICTURE: QPR

QPR’s favoured plan for Linford Christie Stadium backed by 81pc in public survey

Queens Park Rangers' CEO Lee Hoos. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA

Rogue landlord fined £10,000 for renting out structurally unsafe flats in Cricklewood

Kitchen sink unit pulling away from the wall. Picture: Brent Council

Willesden stabbing: Four teenagers charged with attempted murder

Four Brent teenager charged with attempted murder. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Kilburn Times

QPR’s favoured plan for Linford Christie Stadium backed by 81pc in public survey

Queens Park Rangers' CEO Lee Hoos. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA

‘It was always going to be difficult’ - Brondesbury captain pleased with performance despite draw

J Overy of Brondesbury (L). Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Times letters: Stopping violent crime and help identify soldiers

GPS tagging for knife crime offenders at high risk of offending is being brought to the borough. Picture: PA

QPR transfer rumours: Sheffield United target Rs midfielder in £4 million deal

Queens Park Rangers' Luke Freeman (pic: Jonathan Brady/PA)

QPR reveal new kits for 2019/20 season

QPR have revealed their new home and away kits for the 2019/20 season. PICTURE: QPR
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists