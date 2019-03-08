QPR's favoured plan for Linford Christie Stadium backed by 81pc in public survey

Queens Park Rangers' CEO Lee Hoos. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA PA Archive/PA Images

QPR want to leave Loftus Road and redevelop the Linford Christie Stadium.

Responses to a public consultation into the future of the Linford Christie Stadium have shown support for QPR's favoured plan for the site.

The club wants to leave its current home Loftus Road, which they say is "unsustainable", and move into the stadium, which is also the home of Thames Valley Harriers.

Over 8,000 people took part in the survey, with 81pc backing plans for a major redevelopment and 77pc saying that 'professional sports' should be a future use of the site.

QPR CEO Lee Hoos told qpr.co.uk: "Half of the respondents are local residents or are regular users of the existing facilities. The fact that more than four out of every five of them spoke up in favour of a major redevelopment of Linford Christie Stadium is a huge endorsement of the QPR option.

"By far the most popular answers about uses of the site were for a professional sports team and to promote community sport, both of which are what we hope a development involving QPR and QPR in the Community Trust would offer."