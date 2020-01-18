Search

'Need to start from now on' - QPR fans react to 1-0 win over Leeds

PUBLISHED: 12:00 19 January 2020

Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper Liam Kelly is mobbed by team mates after saving the penalty of Leeds United's Patrick Bamford

Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper Liam Kelly is mobbed by team mates after saving the penalty of Leeds United's Patrick Bamford

PA Wire/PA Images

Queens Park Rangers fans react to their side's 1-0 win over Leeds United in the Championship.

QPR ensured they made it three wins out of four this year with a 1-0 win over Leeds United on Saturday.

Nahki Wells tapped in from close range after Ebere Eze's free-kick deflected into his path before Patrick Bamford missed a penalty and Kalvin Phllips was sent off for a tackle on Geoff Cameron.

It was Wells' fifth goal in his last three games, while Conor Masterson also came in for his first Championship start.

Liam Kelly was named as Sky's man of the match following his penalty save from Bamford and fans took to social media to praise their side.

‘Need to start from now on’ - QPR fans react to 1-0 win over Leeds

Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper Liam Kelly is mobbed by team mates after saving the penalty of Leeds United's Patrick Bamford

