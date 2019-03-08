Search

'Norwich got promoted with a similar approach' - QPR fans react to win over Blackburn

PUBLISHED: 15:00 07 October 2019

Queens Park Rangers striker Jordan Hugill. Picture: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo

Queens Park Rangers striker Jordan Hugill. Picture: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo

Queens Park Rangers fans react to the win over Blackburn.

After QPR recorded their sixth league win of the season against Blackburn Rovers on Saturday, fans took to Twitter to express their delight.

Goals from Nahki Wells, Ebere Eze, Bright Osayi-Samuel and Jordan Hugill secured a 4-2 win for Mark Warburton's side, who now sit ninth going into the international break.

Queens Park Rambler said: "11 games in. Goals for - 4th. Goals against - 21st. Norwich got promoted with a similar approach. After 4 years of boredom and clock watching it's interesting again!"

Mark Flack also praised QPR for their approach and said: "Might not win every game this year but these boys give everything. QPR it's a pleasure watching you."

Vamos QPR tweeted: "The gaffer is spot on. We won. Played nicely. But oh the places this #QPR team can go when it properly gels. Happy MW will have another two weeks to get the team healthy and working together."

Andrew Clack also added: "Loved watching Eze, Chair & Manning today #QPRBLA. Some lovely football & 4 goals as well from a team that is still 'work in progress' . Let's get that clean sheet next time out!!!!"

Finally, Jason Maskell said: "QPR sitting 9th in the table & just 3 points off top spot after a great result today. Such a positive start to the season #QPRBLA #COYRS."

