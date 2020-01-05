'What a great debut' - QPR fans react to 5-1 FA Cup win over Swansea

Queens Park Rangers fans have their say on the 5-1 FA Cup win over Swansea City.

Queens Park Rangers picked up another impressive victory on Sunday as they hammered Swansea City 5-1 in the FA Cup third round.

The victory means Rangers have now scored 11 goals in their last two games having also beaten Cardiff City 6-1 in the Championship on New Year's Day.

Mark Warburton opted to make six changes for the clash with Jordan Hugill marking his return to the side with two goals, the first a fantastic volley into the bottom corner early in the first half.

Bright Osayi-Samuel also continued his fine form with a goal before wonder strikes from Lee Wallace and Josh Scowen sealed the win for the R's.

Rangers will find out who their fourth round opponents are in this evening's draw.

