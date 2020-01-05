Search

'What a great debut' - QPR fans react to 5-1 FA Cup win over Swansea

PUBLISHED: 06:30 06 January 2020

The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA

The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Queens Park Rangers fans have their say on the 5-1 FA Cup win over Swansea City.

Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper Liam Kelly has returned to the squad after injury. Picture: PAQueens Park Rangers goalkeeper Liam Kelly has returned to the squad after injury. Picture: PA

Queens Park Rangers picked up another impressive victory on Sunday as they hammered Swansea City 5-1 in the FA Cup third round.

The victory means Rangers have now scored 11 goals in their last two games having also beaten Cardiff City 6-1 in the Championship on New Year's Day.

Mark Warburton opted to make six changes for the clash with Jordan Hugill marking his return to the side with two goals, the first a fantastic volley into the bottom corner early in the first half.

Bright Osayi-Samuel also continued his fine form with a goal before wonder strikes from Lee Wallace and Josh Scowen sealed the win for the R's.

Rangers will find out who their fourth round opponents are in this evening's draw.

Supporters were delighted with another performance which was full of goals and took to Twitter to praise their team.

