'Most underrated player in the Championship' - QPR fans react to Stoke victory

Dom Ball in action for QPR against Sheffield Wednesday earlier this season. Picture: PA PA Wire/PA Images

Queens Park Rangers fans share their thoughts on the 4-2 Championship victory over Stoke City.

QPR brought their five-game run without a win to an end on Saturday as they came back from two goals down to beat Stoke City 4-2.

It was also the first time the R's had scored for three games as strikes from Jordan Hugill, Ebere Eze, Bright Osayi-Samuel and Ilias Chair secured the three points.

Rangers have now done the double over Stoke this season having also beaten them 2-1 on the opening day of the season.

Mark Warburton was full of praise for his side after the game, especially for striker Hugill.

