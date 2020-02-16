Search

'Most underrated player in the Championship' - QPR fans react to Stoke victory

PUBLISHED: 11:08 16 February 2020

Dom Ball in action for QPR against Sheffield Wednesday earlier this season. Picture: PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Queens Park Rangers fans share their thoughts on the 4-2 Championship victory over Stoke City.

QPR brought their five-game run without a win to an end on Saturday as they came back from two goals down to beat Stoke City 4-2.

It was also the first time the R's had scored for three games as strikes from Jordan Hugill, Ebere Eze, Bright Osayi-Samuel and Ilias Chair secured the three points.

Rangers have now done the double over Stoke this season having also beaten them 2-1 on the opening day of the season.

Mark Warburton was full of praise for his side after the game, especially for striker Hugill.

And many supporters took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the comeback victory.





















































































































































































































































