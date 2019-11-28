'Lack of plan B' - QPR fans react to heavy defeat against Nottingham Forest

Queens Park Rangers' Nahki Wells and Nottingham Forest's Albert Adomah. Picture: PA PA Wire/PA Images

Queens Park Rangers supporters react to the 4-0 home defeat against Nottingham Forest in the Championship.

A late collapse saw QPR suffer a heavy 4-0 defeat at home to Nottingham Forest on Wednesday evening.

Rangers started the game poorly but, after seeing Lee Wallace sent off early in the second half, could have levelled the scores through Josh Scowen.

The away side then struck three goals in ten minutes as R's boss Mark Warburton suffered a defeat against his old club.

Warburton admitted his anger at his side's performance in the last ten minutes though believed Wallace's red card was a harsh decision.

The loss leaves Rangers with no wins in their last six games and sees them slip down to 16th in the Championship table.

They now face a Derby side who were beaten 3-0 at Fulham on Tuesday.

QPR supporters took to Twitter to express their disappointment with the heavy home defeat to Forest.