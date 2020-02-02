Search

'Big summer ahead' - QPR fans react to Bristol City defeat

PUBLISHED: 13:00 02 February 2020

Queens Park Rangers' Luke Amos. Picture: PA

Queens Park Rangers' Luke Amos. Picture: PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Queens Park Rangers supporters react to the 1-0 Championship defeat to Bristol City.

QPR suffered their third defeat on the bounce on Saturday when they were beaten 1-0 at home to Bristol City.

Famara Diedhiou grabbed the winning goal in the first half when he headed in Jack Hunt's cross and the R's failed to make their chances count in the second half.

It leaves the R's 16th in the Championship, nine points above the relegation zone and 12 points off the play-off places.

The result followed the departure of several first-team players in the January transfer window, including Nahki Wells, who came on for his new club Bristol City in the second half.

Fans took to Twitter to voice their frustrations at the result.

