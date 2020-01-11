'Quite possibly the worst tactical decision Warburton could have made' - QPR fans react to Brentford defeat

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: PA PA Wire/PA Images

Queens Park Rangers fans react to the defeat to west London rivals Brentford.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

QPR were beaten by their west London rivals Brentford for the second time this season on Saturday as they fell to a 3-1 defeat.

Said Benrahma, Bryan Mbeumo and Ollie Watkins scored in the first half to put the game out of sight before Nahki Wells pulled one back in the second half.

Rangers struggled to match Brentford in the first half and were outplayed by Thomas Frank's side before improving after the break.

Mark Warburton criticised his side for their performance in the first half against his old club and many fans were also disappointed with what they saw.