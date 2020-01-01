'Been crying out for a manager and side like this for years' - QPR fans react to 6-1 win over Cardiff

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: PA PA Wire/PA Images

Queens Park Rangers supporters react to the 6-1 win over Cardiff City.

QPR got the new year off to a flying start on Wednesday as they hammered Cardiff City 6-1 at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Nahki Wells put Rangers ahead early on with a fine header before Bright Osayi-Samuel's brace before half-time.

Wells then scored again soon after the restart before Ebere Eze tapped in Ilias Chair's cross and Wells completed the scoring when he capitalised on a poor Cardiff pass.

It put an end to a run of four games without a win for Rangers and fans were delighted with what they saw...