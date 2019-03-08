Search

'Hopefully come January it's sorted' - QPR fans react to 2-2 draw with Middlesbrough

PUBLISHED: 12:00 10 November 2019

Queens Park Rangers' Ryan Manning. Picture: PA

Queens Park Rangers' Ryan Manning. Picture: PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Queens Park Rangers supporters react to their side's 2-2 draw with Middlesbrough on Saturday.

QPR's 2-2 draw with Middlesbrough means Mark Warburton's side have now conceded at least twice in the last eight league games.

Rangers are now without a win in four games heading into the international break and some supporters took to social media to express their concerns.

Ben Platt (@bplatt23) said: "Unfortunately, our regular mistakes and awful defending will mean there isn't anything other than mid-table for us this season.

"Just trying to score more than the opposition won't work across a season. Just need to enjoy the good days and players like Eze, Wells, Chair and Manning."

Jack Nichols (@jacknichols82) also tweeted about his side's defensive struggles, adding: "@Boro hadn't scored in 4 outings before today. They turn up today and score two, could have had a couple more. Serious problem that needs addressing."

Robbo (@sjr66qpr) said: "We all know we have serious issues at the back, so if we know, the manager clearly knows.

"Nothing can be done until January and we are in a better league position than we ever thought we would be.

"We just have to accept it for what it is and hope come January it's sorted."

Matty (@Matty_8419_) was positive about his side's chances this season and said: "If we can some how stay in the top half until January and get a couple of defenders in we may be able to make a push for the playoffs cos we can certainly score a goal, just need to keep them out!"

Finally, Malcolm Jacobus (@maljacqpr) said: "I have asked several times this season, have we got a defence coach? We seem to be getting worse at the back

