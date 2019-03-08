'Hopefully come January it's sorted' - QPR fans react to 2-2 draw with Middlesbrough
PUBLISHED: 12:00 10 November 2019
PA Wire/PA Images
Queens Park Rangers supporters react to their side's 2-2 draw with Middlesbrough on Saturday.
QPR's 2-2 draw with Middlesbrough means Mark Warburton's side have now conceded at least twice in the last eight league games.
Rangers are now without a win in four games heading into the international break and some supporters took to social media to express their concerns.
Ben Platt (@bplatt23) said: "Unfortunately, our regular mistakes and awful defending will mean there isn't anything other than mid-table for us this season.
"Just trying to score more than the opposition won't work across a season. Just need to enjoy the good days and players like Eze, Wells, Chair and Manning."
Jack Nichols (@jacknichols82) also tweeted about his side's defensive struggles, adding: "@Boro hadn't scored in 4 outings before today. They turn up today and score two, could have had a couple more. Serious problem that needs addressing."
Robbo (@sjr66qpr) said: "We all know we have serious issues at the back, so if we know, the manager clearly knows.
"Nothing can be done until January and we are in a better league position than we ever thought we would be.
"We just have to accept it for what it is and hope come January it's sorted."
Matty (@Matty_8419_) was positive about his side's chances this season and said: "If we can some how stay in the top half until January and get a couple of defenders in we may be able to make a push for the playoffs cos we can certainly score a goal, just need to keep them out!"
Finally, Malcolm Jacobus (@maljacqpr) said: "I have asked several times this season, have we got a defence coach? We seem to be getting worse at the back