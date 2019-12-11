'Built one of the best QPR teams I ever saw' - QPR fans pay tribute to former manager Jim Smith

Queens Park Rangers Loftus Road ground. Picture: PA PA Wire/PA Images

Queens Park Rangers supporters have taken to social media to pay tribute to former manager Jim Smith who has died at the age of 79.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Smith, nicknamed the Bald Eagle, managed QPR between 1985 and 1988 and took the club to a League Cup final in 1986, losing 3-0 to Oxford United.

He signed the likes of David Seaman, Les Ferdinand and Paul Parker for the club before leaving to become manager of Newcastle United.

Smith also managed Blackburn Rovers, Birmingham City, Oxford United, Newcastle United, Portsmouth and Derby County, among others.

QPR fans and former players took to Twitter to share their memories of Smith and express their sadness at the news of his death.