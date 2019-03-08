Search

QPR to face Portsmouth at home in Carabao Cup second round

PUBLISHED: 22:39 13 August 2019

Queens Park Rangers Loftus Road ground is to be renamed The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium

Queens Park Rangers Loftus Road ground is to be renamed The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium

PA Wire/PA Images

QPR will face Portsmouth at home in the second round of the Carabao Cup after beating Bristol City on penalties.

Portsmouth progressed into the second round by beating Birmingham 3-0 last Tuesday.

Liam Kelly denied Bailey Wright from the spot to see the R's through after Luke Amos had converted his penalty.

QPR and Portsmouth met in the FA Cup last year, with Rangers progressing through to the fifth round after a 2-0 win in a replay.

