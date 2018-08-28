QPR to visit Portsmouth in FA Cup

Queens Park Rangers will visit Sky Bet League One leaders Portsmouth in the fourth round of this season’s FA Cup.

The draw for the fourth round was made on Monday night following Wolverhampton Wanderers’ 2-1 victory at home to Premier League leaders Liverpool in the third round.

The Rs progressed past the third round for the first time since January 2013 with a 2-1 victory at home to Sky Bet Championship rivals Leeds United on Sunday.

Goals from Aramide Oteh and Jake Bidwell saw the west Londoners also win an FA Cup tie without the need of a replay for the first time in 22 years.

Their reward is a trip to Pompey, who famously won the competition in 2008 with a win over Cardiff City in the final.

The Fratton Park club are five points clear at the top of the League One table and look set to pose a serious threat to Steve McClaren’s Rs.

Ties in the fourth round are due to take place over the weekend of January 25-28, with victors pocketing £180,000 in prize money.