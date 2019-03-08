How experienced defensive duo have helped Manning adjust to life at left-back

Queens Park Rangers defender Ryan Manning says both Lee Wallace and Angel Rangel have helped him to become a better full-back.

The 23-year-old originally came to the club as a midfielder but has made the left-back position his own this season with some impressive performances.

Rangers are keen to tie Manning down to a longer contract, with his current deal up at the end of the season, but are under no rush given that they have the option to extend his contract by another year.

And the Republic of Ireland international says the help of experienced full-backs Rangel and Wallace has helped him this season.

Speaking to the Loftcast podcast, he said: "Coming in and playing a relatively new position was a lot to learn for me.

"The likes of Angel and Lee who are full-backs and have played so many games at the top level, you can pick up little tips here and there.

"Putting the run of the games together for me personally has helped things like my game understanding and things you can't really learn from training every day.

"I was relatively new to the position so it's good having someone like Lee come in who has played in Scotland at the highest level, played so many games and played for Scotland in big games throughout his career.

"To have someone like that to learn from when I was so new to the position was ideal.

"Fortunately for me and unfortunately for him, injuries played their part at the beginning of his season which obviously gave me a chance and thankfully I've been able to take that chance."

Wallace made his debut for the club against Leeds United on Saturday and despite having played as a left-back throughout his career, he instead featured as a left-sided centre-back in a defensive three.

Manning admits that the competition between the two has pushed him even harder to try and maintain his level of performance.

He added: "If you don't have competition there's not that demand everyday to improve so I think the gaffer's been really good in the players he's brought in.

"I knew Lee was close to getting back so I've just been keeping my head down, grinding and keep trying to put in the performances that benefit the team."