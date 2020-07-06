Search

QPR exchange contracts on new training ground

PUBLISHED: 12:06 06 July 2020

A general view of the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, home of QPR

A general view of the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, home of QPR

PA Wire/PA Images

Queens Park Rangers are delighted to announce it has today (Monday 6th July) exchanged contracts with Imperial College to acquire their site at Heston.

The site, which is currently used by the club’s academy, is 27 acres. By comparison, QPR’s first team presently has access to 13 acres at its Harlington facility.

QPR Chairman Amit Bhatia said: “This is a significant step forward for the football club.

“If you are looking to move a club forward in the long term then investment in its infrastructure is absolutely fundamental.

“I appreciate our fans are sick and tired of hearing about proposed new training grounds, and training ground updates – but this is the most significant update we have ever been in a position to provide.”

Vice Chairman Tony Fernandes added: “When the opportunity presented itself to acquire the freehold of Heston Sports Ground earlier this year we had to give it serious consideration, and ultimately this is the correct path for us to take.

“The current condition of the pitches means we will be able to house the first team there far sooner than if we had taken a different route.”

Fellow Vice Chairman Ruben Gnanalingam added: “This is fantastic news.

“The next step for us now is to engage further with the London Borough of Hounslow and discuss our aspirations to upgrade the quality of the pitches and redevelop the existing buildings.

“We also remain committed to working closely with Ealing Council to assist them in providing community projects at Warren Farm.”

“During these very challenging times we hope this move demonstrates the ongoing commitment we as a Board have towards QPR, a football club we care very passionately about.”

