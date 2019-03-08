Search

Eze a 'special' player says team-mate Hugill

PUBLISHED: 12:00 07 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:34 07 October 2019

Ebere Eze in action against Watford. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA

Ebere Eze in action against Watford. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

QPR striker Jordan Hugill has praised his "special" team-mate Ebere Eze and says he is a joy to watch in training.

Eze bagged his side's second goal of the 4-2 win over Blackburn Rovers on Saturday, his fourth of the season.

And Hugill believes Eze is destined for great things in the game and also praised fellow team-mate Ilias Chair.

"They're special, very special. For me personally I think Eze is very special, I'm not saying Ilias isn't, he's also a very, very good player but Eze's something something special," he said, speaking after the win over Blackburn.

"I've seen him in training many times and sometimes I can just stand there and admire what he's doing.

"He's a very special player and I think his time will come in the Premier League.

"I think he's only showing half of his ability at the moment. Some of the things we've seen in training are amazing."

