'I celebrated when he took me down' - Eze discusses match-winning performance against Hull

Eberechi Eze of Queens Park Rangers. Picture: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Queens Park Rangers attacker Ebere Eze discusses his display in the win over Hull City.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ebere Eze has backed QPR to continue their good run of form after his match-winning display away at Hull City on Saturday.

Rangers went into half-time level at 1-1 after Ryan Manning had cancelled out Jarrod Bowen's goal.

But Eze took charge in the second half, winning two penalties and converting them both to secure his side a 3-2 victory, their sixth win in eight league games.

The first penalty decision saw Eze run from his own half before being brought down and speaking to qpr.co.uk after the game, he said: "I just kept running really.

"I looked at the defender and saw his body position, I saw that he wasn't really able to turn while I was jinking in and out.

"I celebrated when he took me down, I was happy to get the pen. I just tried to block the keeper out and slotted it away.

"In my mind I just focused on what I'm doing, the process, and just took the (second) penalty how I normally did and it's worked out well."

QPR climbed up to fifth with the win and now face struggling Reading at home on Tuesday evening.

Eze admits confidence is high among the squad heading into the game, adding: "I think the main thing is the belief.

"We're not fearful of anyone, we believe we can go anywhere and put in a good performance.

"As a front four we're capable of scoring goals and we've got a lot of creativity - obviously Ilias, Bright, Nahki and myself.

"We want to go forward, we don't want to run to the corner flag and hold it there, we want to score as many goals as possible.

"We're all just raring to go."