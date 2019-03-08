Search

Advanced search

Eze receives first England U21 call-up

PUBLISHED: 11:53 03 September 2019

Eberechi Eze of Queens Park Rangers (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Eberechi Eze of Queens Park Rangers (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

QPR's Ebere Eze called up to England Under-21s.

Ebere Eze has been called up to the England Under-21 squad for the first time.

The 21-year-old has made a strong start to the season - scoring in the wins over Stoke City and Wigan Athletic.

He could now feature in the European Championship qualifiers against Turkey and Kosovo later this month.

The youngster has previously represented England Under-20s.

Most Read

Kilburn man convicted of £75,000 Grenfell Tower fraud

Messages left on a wall for the 72 people who lost their lives in the Grenfell Tower block outside Grenfell Tower, London, to mark the two-year anniversary. Picture: PA/Isabel Infantes

Wembley’s Kathan Dudhela, 19, on being the UK’s youngest flight instructor

Kathan Dudhela, 19, the UK's youngest flying instructor

Warburton delighted with strong QPR performance

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA

Neasden credit card fraudster who threw acid in police officer’s face is jailed

Jovan Stanley. Picture: DCPCU

Council and police try to quell violent crime fears at Harlesden ‘Time to Talk’ event

Cllr Tom Miller at the 'Time to Talk' event about violent crime at the Roundwood Youth Centre in Harlesden on August 22. Picture: Brent Council

Most Read

Kilburn man convicted of £75,000 Grenfell Tower fraud

Messages left on a wall for the 72 people who lost their lives in the Grenfell Tower block outside Grenfell Tower, London, to mark the two-year anniversary. Picture: PA/Isabel Infantes

Wembley’s Kathan Dudhela, 19, on being the UK’s youngest flight instructor

Kathan Dudhela, 19, the UK's youngest flying instructor

Warburton delighted with strong QPR performance

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA

Neasden credit card fraudster who threw acid in police officer’s face is jailed

Jovan Stanley. Picture: DCPCU

Council and police try to quell violent crime fears at Harlesden ‘Time to Talk’ event

Cllr Tom Miller at the 'Time to Talk' event about violent crime at the Roundwood Youth Centre in Harlesden on August 22. Picture: Brent Council

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Eze receives first England U21 call-up

Eberechi Eze of Queens Park Rangers (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

QPR Women pick up 11-0 win to advance in FA Cup

QPR Women advanced in the FA Cup (pic: David Davies/PA)

Kakay moves on loan to Partick Thistle

Osman Kakay (right) in action for Queens Park Rangers. (pic: John Walton/PA)

Brent Council invite parents to public meeting to discuss how to tackle child obesity rates in the borough

Brent Civic Centre (Picture: Nathalie Raffray)

Brennan expresses delight after seventh victory in eight games

Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan (left). Picture: Adam Williams
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists