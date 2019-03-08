Eze receives first England U21 call-up

Ebere Eze has been called up to the England Under-21 squad for the first time.

The 21-year-old has made a strong start to the season - scoring in the wins over Stoke City and Wigan Athletic.

He could now feature in the European Championship qualifiers against Turkey and Kosovo later this month.

The youngster has previously represented England Under-20s.