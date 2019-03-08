Squad character will pull R's over the line

Queens Park Rangers midfielder Ryan Manning says the squad’s character is pulling them through a testing time at the club.

Queens Park Rangers caretaker manager John Eustace

The R's welcome Blackburn Rovers to Loftus Road Stadium on Good Friday before heading to Pride Park Stadium to take on Frank Lampard's Derby County on Easter Monday.

John Eustace's men head into the weekend sitting eight points clear of the relegation zone and keen to pull further away with a possible six points up for grabs.

“We have a good group, that's the thing, this is an unbelievable group and everyone wants to play for each other,” said Manning.

“It's a testing time for our club not having a manager and there being a lot of uncertainty around the place, but that just goes to show the character of everyone in the changing room.

“Regardless of the situation we're able to pull together as a group and the boys that are in charge at the moment put a good game plan in place for us (against Swansea City) and we stuck to it.”

Although they now have some breathing room, the Irishman insists they must continue their recent form, and make sure they remain in the Championship.

He added: “We're still going to go out wanting to win games and get as far away from the bottom as we can, but obviously it's a tough place to be down there and I think these three points were massive, and probably have given us a little bit of leeway.

“We're not going to take our foot off the gas, we're just going to keep building on this momentum, and finish the season strong.”

Manning is hoping to keep his place in the starting line-up for the Easter fixtures and will most likely play out of position at left-back again as in the last two matches.

But the 22-year-old insists whether or not he plays in that position in the long run at the club is not his decision.

He is just keen to continue playing games and finish the campaign strongly, whatever position that may be.

“That's the decision of whoever comes in or whoever is in charge, right now I'm just enjoying playing, and looking forward to putting in more team performances,” he added.

“I want to finish the season strong personally and as a club.”