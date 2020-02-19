QPR duo's deals extended by a year as talks continue over longer contracts

Ryan Manning of Queens Park Rangers.

Queens Park Rangers pair Bright Osayi-Samuel and Ryan Manning have deals extended until 2021.

Sheffield Wednesday's Morgan Fox (left) and Queens Park Rangers' Bright Osayi-Samuel battle for the ball.

QPR have exercised options in the contracts of both Ryan Manning and Bright Osayi-Samuel to keep them at the club until the summer of 2021.

And the club are still in talks with the pair over new contracts as they look to tie them down to longer deals.

Manning has made 82 appearances since joining the R's as an 18-year-old, while Osayi-Samuel has played 80 times after joining from Blackpool in 2017.

Speaking to qpr.co.uk, director of football Les Ferdinand said: "Exercising the option to extend the deals of Ryan and Bright is recognition of how well they have done for us over the past three years.

"They have both worked incredibly hard to become important members of Mark Warburton's squad, and as such they are valuable assets to QPR.

"When you are signing young players the contracts need to be long enough to protect the club while not too long that they can potentially take away their incentive to progress.

"The extra one-year option which we have triggered gives us that ability to do both.

"We will be continuing discussions with Ryan and Bright as we look to extend their deals further."