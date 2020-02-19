Search

Advanced search

QPR duo's deals extended by a year as talks continue over longer contracts

PUBLISHED: 16:44 19 February 2020

Ryan Manning of Queens Park Rangers. Picture: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo

Ryan Manning of Queens Park Rangers. Picture: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Queens Park Rangers pair Bright Osayi-Samuel and Ryan Manning have deals extended until 2021.

Sheffield Wednesday's Morgan Fox (left) and Queens Park Rangers' Bright Osayi-Samuel battle for the ball. Picture: PASheffield Wednesday's Morgan Fox (left) and Queens Park Rangers' Bright Osayi-Samuel battle for the ball. Picture: PA

QPR have exercised options in the contracts of both Ryan Manning and Bright Osayi-Samuel to keep them at the club until the summer of 2021.

And the club are still in talks with the pair over new contracts as they look to tie them down to longer deals.

Manning has made 82 appearances since joining the R's as an 18-year-old, while Osayi-Samuel has played 80 times after joining from Blackpool in 2017.

Speaking to qpr.co.uk, director of football Les Ferdinand said: "Exercising the option to extend the deals of Ryan and Bright is recognition of how well they have done for us over the past three years.

"They have both worked incredibly hard to become important members of Mark Warburton's squad, and as such they are valuable assets to QPR.

"When you are signing young players the contracts need to be long enough to protect the club while not too long that they can potentially take away their incentive to progress.

"The extra one-year option which we have triggered gives us that ability to do both.

"We will be continuing discussions with Ryan and Bright as we look to extend their deals further."

Most Read

Headstones removed from Alperton Cemetery as graves reclaimed

Graves being dug up in Alperton Cemetery. Picture: Jay Burgess

Kwasi Mensah-Ababio murder: Territory wars in estates led to Neasden man being shot in Monks Park, court hears

Kwasi Mensah-Ababio. Picture: Met Police

‘Most underrated player in the Championship’ - How QPR fans reacted to victory over Stoke

Dom Ball in action for QPR against Sheffield Wednesday earlier this season. Picture: PA

Brent primary students stage climate march

Around 35 pupils from Roe Green Junior School marched to Kingsbury high street on Friday, February 14. Pictures: Jay Burgess

Queen’s Park shooting: Maida Vale man dies from wounds

Eraj Seifi, 46. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Headstones removed from Alperton Cemetery as graves reclaimed

Graves being dug up in Alperton Cemetery. Picture: Jay Burgess

Kwasi Mensah-Ababio murder: Territory wars in estates led to Neasden man being shot in Monks Park, court hears

Kwasi Mensah-Ababio. Picture: Met Police

‘Most underrated player in the Championship’ - How QPR fans reacted to victory over Stoke

Dom Ball in action for QPR against Sheffield Wednesday earlier this season. Picture: PA

Brent primary students stage climate march

Around 35 pupils from Roe Green Junior School marched to Kingsbury high street on Friday, February 14. Pictures: Jay Burgess

Queen’s Park shooting: Maida Vale man dies from wounds

Eraj Seifi, 46. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Kilburn Times

QPR duo’s deals extended by a year as talks continue over longer contracts

Ryan Manning of Queens Park Rangers. Picture: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo

Brennan braced for busy two weeks as he targets new additions

Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan. Picture: Adam Williams

Frustrating week for Hendon as two games are called off

Hendon manager Lee Allinson celebrates after a win (pic DBeechPhotography)

Brent and Barnet CCG chiefs vote to close Cricklewood GP Health Centre

Cricklewood Lane patients fear the closure of their walk in centre. Picture: Cllr Lia Colacicco

Queen’s Park shooting: Maida Vale man dies from wounds

Eraj Seifi, 46. Picture: Met Police
Drive 24