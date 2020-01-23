Search

QPR duo passed fit for FA Cup clash while defender nears return to full training

PUBLISHED: 14:29 23 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:29 23 January 2020

Fulham's Tim Ream (left) and Queens Park Rangers' Jordan Hugill battle for the ball. Picture: PA

Fulham's Tim Ream (left) and Queens Park Rangers' Jordan Hugill battle for the ball. Picture: PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton gives an update on the fitness of Joe Lumley, Jordan Hugill and Yoann Barbet.

Jordan Hugill and Joe Lumley have been passed fit for this Friday's FA Cup home clash with Sheffield Wednesday, while Yoann Barbet is set to return to full training next week.

Both striker Hugill and goalkeeper Lumley missed out in the 1-0 win over Leeds with knocks but are available for selection as the R's look to make it into the fifth round.

Hugill scored twice in the third round win over Swansea City earlier this month and could come straight back into the side, while Lumley faces stiff competition from Liam Kelly, who saved a penalty in the victory over Leeds.

Barbet has missed the last three months with injury but is now very close to returning to action.

Speaking to qpr.co.uk, boss Mark Warburton said: "Jordan is looking fit and strong, Joe is looking fit and strong.

"Yoann is out on the grass. He's been out for an extended period of time but he's out there and will be in full training with us as of Monday.

"He probably needs an under-23s game to get match minutes back into his legs.

"It's nice to have Yoann back because we've missed his left-sided balance and that's a valuable addition back to the squad."

Wembley assault: Police appeal over man left in ‘critical condition’ in hospital after Ranelagh Road attack

Ranelagh Road, Wembley. Picture: Google

Fraud complaints over high-end furniture seller that shut down overnight

The Brent Cross branch of Dogtas Exclusive, as it looked in early 2019. Picture: Google Streetview

Brent Borough of Culture 2020: Spectacular RISE show launches Brent’s year as ‘borough of cultures’

RISE launch of London Borough of Culture 2020 takes place along Olympic Way in front of Wembley Stadium at Wembley Park. Picture: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for Brent London Borough of Culture)

Warburton reveals why he has never experienced a season like this one

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: PA

Two ‘cunning’ Queensbury thieves who preyed on the elderly on London buses sentenced at Harrow Crown Court

Queensbury thieves Kristian Dolinski and David Glowacki. Picture: Met Police

