QPR duo set to miss Fulham trip

Yoann Barbet of Queens Park Rangers. Picture: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Queens Park Rangers duo Geoff Cameron and Yoann Barbet are set to miss the trip to local rivals Fulham on Friday night.

Cameron picked up his fifth yellow card of the season in the 2-2 draw with Middlesbrough meaning he is suspended for the game.

Meanwhile, Barbet is again set to miss out with a muscle problem which he picked up in training before the derby defeat to Brentford.

But Toni Leistner could be welcomed back into the side having missed the draw with Middlesbrough with an injury suffered in the game against Leeds United.

Fulham striker and the league's top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic is suspended for the clash having also picked up his fifth yellow card of the season.

The Cottagers sit seventh in the table, three places above QPR, having beaten Birmingham in their last outing.