Search

Advanced search

QPR duo set to miss Fulham trip

PUBLISHED: 17:30 21 November 2019

Yoann Barbet of Queens Park Rangers. Picture: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo

Yoann Barbet of Queens Park Rangers. Picture: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Queens Park Rangers duo Geoff Cameron and Yoann Barbet are set to miss the trip to local rivals Fulham on Friday night.

Cameron picked up his fifth yellow card of the season in the 2-2 draw with Middlesbrough meaning he is suspended for the game.

Meanwhile, Barbet is again set to miss out with a muscle problem which he picked up in training before the derby defeat to Brentford.

But Toni Leistner could be welcomed back into the side having missed the draw with Middlesbrough with an injury suffered in the game against Leeds United.

Fulham striker and the league's top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic is suspended for the clash having also picked up his fifth yellow card of the season.

The Cottagers sit seventh in the table, three places above QPR, having beaten Birmingham in their last outing.

Most Read

Most ‘deprived’ areas revealed – new figures show rich-poor divide

Graffiti in Hamilton Road, Dollis Hill. Crime is one of the factors taken into account when measuring deprivation levels. Picture: Lucy Cox

Sensory experiences promised at free Winterfest light festival launch in Wembley Park

A Sonic Runway will be launched at Wembley Park's Winterfest. Picture: Jordan Laboucane

Developer wins appeal to demolish much-loved community pub in Willesden Green

The Queensbury Pub in Willesden Green. Picture: Google

Decorated policewoman found guilty of possessing child porn sent to her by her Brent sister is cleared of corruption

Metropolitan Police Superintendent Novlett Robyn Williams. Picture: Nick Ansell / PA Images

Decorated policewoman accused of protecting her Brent sister says she had ‘no idea’ she was handling a child abuse video

Metropolitan Police Superintendent Novlett Robyn Williams. Picture: Nick Ansell / PA Images

Most Read

Most ‘deprived’ areas revealed – new figures show rich-poor divide

Graffiti in Hamilton Road, Dollis Hill. Crime is one of the factors taken into account when measuring deprivation levels. Picture: Lucy Cox

Sensory experiences promised at free Winterfest light festival launch in Wembley Park

A Sonic Runway will be launched at Wembley Park's Winterfest. Picture: Jordan Laboucane

Developer wins appeal to demolish much-loved community pub in Willesden Green

The Queensbury Pub in Willesden Green. Picture: Google

Decorated policewoman found guilty of possessing child porn sent to her by her Brent sister is cleared of corruption

Metropolitan Police Superintendent Novlett Robyn Williams. Picture: Nick Ansell / PA Images

Decorated policewoman accused of protecting her Brent sister says she had ‘no idea’ she was handling a child abuse video

Metropolitan Police Superintendent Novlett Robyn Williams. Picture: Nick Ansell / PA Images

Latest from the Kilburn Times

QPR duo set to miss Fulham trip

Yoann Barbet of Queens Park Rangers. Picture: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo

Why QPR’s derby with Fulham has added importance for Warburton’s side

Queens Park Rangers' Grant Hall. Picture: Dave Howarth/PA

Warburton urges expectations be kept realistic this season as QPR prepare to take on rivals Fulham

Queens Park Rangers' Ilias Chair and Toni Leistner in action against Brentford. Picture: PA

Winterfest launches in Wembley Park with a festival of light to last the festive season

Winterfest at Wembley Park. Picture: Chris Winter

General Election 2019: Brent North Conservative candidate Anjana Patel under fire for sending anti-Muslim tweet

Anjana Patel. Picture: Brent North Conservatives
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists