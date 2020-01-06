QPR duo would benefit from loan move says boss Warburton

Queens Park Rangers' Olamide Shodipo on the ball. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton believes that youngsters Conor Masterson and Olamide Shodipo would benefit from a loan move away from the club.

Central defender Masterson made his QPR debut in the 5-1 FA Cup win over Swansea on Sunday having joined the R's in the summer after leaving Liverpool.

The Rangers boss had previously stated his frustration at the suggestion that Masterson should be "thrown in" to the side but was impressed with his performance.

However, Warburton admits there is a strong possibility he could be loaned out and gave Ilias Chair as an example of how a loan spell can benefit a player.

He said: "He (Masterson) did very well but you have to understand the level of Championship football that they play week in, week out and our job is to develop the young players.

"So do you develop by sitting on the bench here, hoping to get five minutes because you've got Grant Hall back, Yoann Barbet back, Toni Leistner back, or do you go out and play 15 games?

"That's the decision we have to make.

"There's a very good chance he could go out on loan, maybe if the right opportunity comes along, if not I've got no problem using Conor.

"If they're in your squad, trust them. If you don't trust them, don't put them in your squad.

"If Conor plays against Brentford or against Leeds, no problem.

"Ilias Chair went out to Stevenage last year and people are screaming 'why isn't he at QPR?'.

"He's developed, played a lot of football, come back and you're seeing the consequences."

Shodipo came off the bench against the Swans for his first appearance since the opening day of the season at Stoke.

Warburton also believes that a loan move would benefit the winger, who has already spent time with Port Vale and Colchester United.

"He's another player that needs to go and play," Warburton added.

"You can stick them on the bench and say it's great to see them on the bench. Go and play 15 games, 18 games.

"Go and terrorise a level, come back with rave reviews as Ilias did at Stevenage, have 10 clubs phone you in the summer to say they want to take you on loan and that tells you you're in a good place.

"It's a challenge for these boys to go out and that's the job but the best players go out, they learn from it.

"David Beckham went out to Preston, (Alex) Pritchard went to Swindon then to Brentford and played 44 games for us then gets his Premier League move.

"They have to go through that. It really toughens them up and prepares them for the challenge of Championship football."