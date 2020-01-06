QPR drawn to play Sheffield Wednesday in FA Cup fourth round

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: PA PA Wire/PA Images

Queens Park Rangers have been drawn to face Sheffield Wednesday at home in the FA Cup fourth round.

The R's hammered Swansea City 5-1 in the third round on Sunday to advance into the next round and will now face another Championship side.

Rangers have already beaten Sheffield Wednesday once this season, winning 2-1 at Hillsborough thanks to a double from Jordan Hugill.

Wednesday, meanwhile, beat Premier League Brighton & Hove Albion 1-0 in the third round after a goal from Adam Reach.

The two sides are currently separated by four points in the Championship, with Sheffield sitting seven places above the R's in eighth.

The Owls have an impressive history in the competition, winning it three times in 1896, 1907 and 1935.

Rangers have never won the competition but did finish as runners-up in 1982.

The tie will take place on the weekend of January 25, with QPR able to equal their run from last season's competition if they win.