QPR director of football Les Ferdinand provides update on plans for new training ground and stadium

Queens Park Rangers Director of football Les Ferdinand. Picture: PA PA Archive/Press Association Images

Queens Park Rangers' director of football Les Ferdinand provides an update on plans for a new training ground at Warren Farm in Ealing and the search for a new stadium.

Les Ferdinand poses with a Prostate Cancer UK shirt. Picture: Prostate Cancer UK Les Ferdinand poses with a Prostate Cancer UK shirt. Picture: Prostate Cancer UK

Les Ferdinand says that work on QPR's new training ground will have "definitely" started by the beginning of the 2021/22 season.

Rangers currently use the Imperial College Sports Ground in Harlington but have permission to build a new training ground on Warren Farm in Ealing.

The decision by Ealing Council to grant permission was the subject of opposition from the Hanwell Community Forum, with the Supreme Court refusing the group permission to appeal the ruling back in November 2018.

And the director of football has revealed that the work will finally commence soon.

In an exclusive interview with the Brent & Kilburn Times, he said: "We're close to breaking ground.

"We're doing all the ecological testing that you have to do in terms of making sure there's no asbestos, making sure the grounds are up to standards and doing the things we need to do in terms of that.

"We're pretty hopeful that in a short period of time, it may not be the start of next season but certainly the start of the season after, that we will have found our home.

"The work will have definitely been started by then."

The club have also expressed a desire to leave Loftus Road to move into a bigger stadium and want to redevelop the Linford Christie Stadium in White City into a 30,000 seat community facility.

A public consultation published in June last year found that 81pc of the more than 8,000 respondents favoured a major redevelopment of the stadium, while 77pc said professional sports should be a future use of the site.

But Ferdinand admits that there is still a lot of work to do, adding: "I think that one is going to take a little bit longer than we were hoping because land is of a premium.

"To stay in and around where we are, there's not much land that's available that we can say right we're definitely going to (use it).

"We're still in discussions with people about the Linford Christie Stadium and so on and so forth in that area because that's where we want to stay, we don't want to move QPR out of the borough."

Les Ferdinand was speaking to the Brent & Kilburn Times as part of his work with Prostate Cancer UK.

