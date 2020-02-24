Search

Advanced search

Exclusive

QPR director of football Les Ferdinand provides update on plans for new training ground and stadium

PUBLISHED: 15:00 24 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:05 24 February 2020

Queens Park Rangers Director of football Les Ferdinand. Picture: PA

Queens Park Rangers Director of football Les Ferdinand. Picture: PA

PA Archive/Press Association Images

Queens Park Rangers' director of football Les Ferdinand provides an update on plans for a new training ground at Warren Farm in Ealing and the search for a new stadium.

Les Ferdinand poses with a Prostate Cancer UK shirt. Picture: Prostate Cancer UKLes Ferdinand poses with a Prostate Cancer UK shirt. Picture: Prostate Cancer UK

Les Ferdinand says that work on QPR's new training ground will have "definitely" started by the beginning of the 2021/22 season.

Rangers currently use the Imperial College Sports Ground in Harlington but have permission to build a new training ground on Warren Farm in Ealing.

The decision by Ealing Council to grant permission was the subject of opposition from the Hanwell Community Forum, with the Supreme Court refusing the group permission to appeal the ruling back in November 2018.

And the director of football has revealed that the work will finally commence soon.

In an exclusive interview with the Brent & Kilburn Times, he said: "We're close to breaking ground.

"We're doing all the ecological testing that you have to do in terms of making sure there's no asbestos, making sure the grounds are up to standards and doing the things we need to do in terms of that.

"We're pretty hopeful that in a short period of time, it may not be the start of next season but certainly the start of the season after, that we will have found our home.

"The work will have definitely been started by then."

The club have also expressed a desire to leave Loftus Road to move into a bigger stadium and want to redevelop the Linford Christie Stadium in White City into a 30,000 seat community facility.

A public consultation published in June last year found that 81pc of the more than 8,000 respondents favoured a major redevelopment of the stadium, while 77pc said professional sports should be a future use of the site.

But Ferdinand admits that there is still a lot of work to do, adding: "I think that one is going to take a little bit longer than we were hoping because land is of a premium.

"To stay in and around where we are, there's not much land that's available that we can say right we're definitely going to (use it).

"We're still in discussions with people about the Linford Christie Stadium and so on and so forth in that area because that's where we want to stay, we don't want to move QPR out of the borough."

Les Ferdinand was speaking to the Brent & Kilburn Times as part of his work with Prostate Cancer UK.

For information about taking part in the charity's Football to Amsterdam bike ride, go to prostatecanceruk.org/amsterdam or contact the cycling team by calling 020 3310 7034 or by emailing cycling@prostatecanceruk.org. To receive £25 off registration, enter the code LASTCHANCE25.

Most Read

QPR director of football Les Ferdinand provides update on plans for new training ground and stadium

Queens Park Rangers Director of football Les Ferdinand. Picture: PA

Cricklewood murder launch: Lennox Nigel Alcendor from Harlesden fatally stabbed in the neck

Victim Nigel Alcendor. Picture: Met Police

Willesden stabbing: Man in his 30s stable in hospital

A man was stabbed in the High Road, Willesden. Picture: David Nathan

Man dies on a Cricklewood street after being found with a neck injury

A man has died after being found with a neck injury in Anson Road. Picture: David Nathan

Brent Council accused of ‘asphalt or nothing’ as communities demand paving stones on their pavements

Neighbours on Chambers Lane say no to asphalt pavements. Picture: Katherine Fried

Most Read

QPR director of football Les Ferdinand provides update on plans for new training ground and stadium

Queens Park Rangers Director of football Les Ferdinand. Picture: PA

Cricklewood murder launch: Lennox Nigel Alcendor from Harlesden fatally stabbed in the neck

Victim Nigel Alcendor. Picture: Met Police

Willesden stabbing: Man in his 30s stable in hospital

A man was stabbed in the High Road, Willesden. Picture: David Nathan

Man dies on a Cricklewood street after being found with a neck injury

A man has died after being found with a neck injury in Anson Road. Picture: David Nathan

Brent Council accused of ‘asphalt or nothing’ as communities demand paving stones on their pavements

Neighbours on Chambers Lane say no to asphalt pavements. Picture: Katherine Fried

Latest from the Kilburn Times

The story of Wealdstone’s incredible season so far

Wealdstone get their season off to the best of starts, winning 4-1 at home to Dartford under new boss Dean Brennan. Pictured is Connor Stevens celebrating scoring his side's final goal. Picture: Adam Williams

QPR director of football Les Ferdinand provides update on plans for new training ground and stadium

Queens Park Rangers Director of football Les Ferdinand. Picture: PA

National League South: Wealdstone 3 Dorking Wanderers 1

Moses Emmanuel scores against Dorking Wanderers in a 3-1 home win. Picture: MontImageMedia

Southern League: Truro City 4 Harrow 1

Jordan Clark of Hornchurch and George Moore of Harrow compete for a header during an FA Cup tie (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Three-year-old boy desperately needs a stem cell donor from Brent’s Asian community

Veer Gudhka needs a stem cell donor. Picture: Nirav Gudhka
Drive 24