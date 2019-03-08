Barbet ruled out and Leistner a doubt for Middlesbrough

Yoann Barbet of Queens Park Rangers. Picture: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Injury update on Queens Park Rangers defenders Yoann Barbet and Toni Leistner as R's prepare to face Middlesbrough.

QPR defender Yoann Barbet has been ruled out of Saturday's game against Middlesbrough.

The centre-back has missed the last two games with a muscle injury and remains a couple of weeks away from returning to the side.

Fellow central defender Toni Leistner is also doubtful after being subbed off in the defeat to Leeds last weekend.

Speaking to qpr.co.uk, manager Mark Warburton said: "Yoann has never had a muscle injury before, which is quite bizarre for a player of 27 years of age.

"The medical team are doing a fantastic job with him.

"Toni Leistner is 50-50. We'll watch how he does and hopefully he'll be ready for the weekend."

The injuries could mean that Lee Wallace keeps his place as a central defender, having made his debut for the club against Leeds.

Middlesbrough have struggled in recent games having not any of the last eight league matches, while Rangers go into the game having lost back-to-back games against Brentford and Leeds.