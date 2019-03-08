Search

Advanced search

Kakay moves on loan to Partick Thistle

PUBLISHED: 09:40 03 September 2019

Osman Kakay (right) in action for Queens Park Rangers. (pic: John Walton/PA)

Osman Kakay (right) in action for Queens Park Rangers. (pic: John Walton/PA)

PA Archive/PA Images

QPR defender Osman Kakay joins Partick Thistle.

QPR defender Osman Kakay has completed a loan move to Partick Thistle.

The 20-year-old joins Gary Caldwell's side until January and could make his first appearance when they take on Montrose in the Scottish Challenge Cup on Saturday.

They currently sit bottom of the Scottish Championship having picked up one point from their opening four games.

Kakay spent the second half of the 2015/16 campaign on loan at Scottish Championship club Livingston and also had a spell at Chesterfield in 2016/17.

Most Read

Kilburn man convicted of £75,000 Grenfell Tower fraud

Messages left on a wall for the 72 people who lost their lives in the Grenfell Tower block outside Grenfell Tower, London, to mark the two-year anniversary. Picture: PA/Isabel Infantes

Wembley’s Kathan Dudhela, 19, on being the UK’s youngest flight instructor

Kathan Dudhela, 19, the UK's youngest flying instructor

Warburton delighted with strong QPR performance

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA

Neasden credit card fraudster who threw acid in police officer’s face is jailed

Jovan Stanley. Picture: DCPCU

Council and police try to quell violent crime fears at Harlesden ‘Time to Talk’ event

Cllr Tom Miller at the 'Time to Talk' event about violent crime at the Roundwood Youth Centre in Harlesden on August 22. Picture: Brent Council

Most Read

Kilburn man convicted of £75,000 Grenfell Tower fraud

Messages left on a wall for the 72 people who lost their lives in the Grenfell Tower block outside Grenfell Tower, London, to mark the two-year anniversary. Picture: PA/Isabel Infantes

Wembley’s Kathan Dudhela, 19, on being the UK’s youngest flight instructor

Kathan Dudhela, 19, the UK's youngest flying instructor

Warburton delighted with strong QPR performance

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA

Neasden credit card fraudster who threw acid in police officer’s face is jailed

Jovan Stanley. Picture: DCPCU

Council and police try to quell violent crime fears at Harlesden ‘Time to Talk’ event

Cllr Tom Miller at the 'Time to Talk' event about violent crime at the Roundwood Youth Centre in Harlesden on August 22. Picture: Brent Council

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Kakay moves on loan to Partick Thistle

Osman Kakay (right) in action for Queens Park Rangers. (pic: John Walton/PA)

Brent Council invite parents to public meeting to discuss how to tackle child obesity rates in the borough

Brent Civic Centre (Picture: Nathalie Raffray)

Brennan expresses delight after seventh victory in eight games

Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan (left). Picture: Adam Williams

Oteh joins Bradford City on loan for the season

QPR striker Aramide Oteh will spend the season on loan at Gary Bowyer's QPR. Picture: Barrington Coombs/PA

Southern League: Yate Town 2 Hendon 2

Tahjae Anderson forces his way past Yate Town defenders (pic DBeechPhotography)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists