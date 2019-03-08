Kakay moves on loan to Partick Thistle

Osman Kakay (right) in action for Queens Park Rangers. (pic: John Walton/PA) PA Archive/PA Images

QPR defender Osman Kakay joins Partick Thistle.

QPR defender Osman Kakay has completed a loan move to Partick Thistle.

The 20-year-old joins Gary Caldwell's side until January and could make his first appearance when they take on Montrose in the Scottish Challenge Cup on Saturday.

They currently sit bottom of the Scottish Championship having picked up one point from their opening four games.

Kakay spent the second half of the 2015/16 campaign on loan at Scottish Championship club Livingston and also had a spell at Chesterfield in 2016/17.