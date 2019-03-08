Search

Hamalainen heads out on loan to Kilmarnock

PUBLISHED: 10:25 20 August 2019

Queens Park Rangers' Niko Hamalainen has joined Kilmarnock on loan. Picture: John Walton/PA

Queens Park Rangers' Niko Hamalainen has joined Kilmarnock on loan. Picture: John Walton/PA

PA Archive/PA Images

QPR full-back Niko Hamalainen joins Kilmarnock on loan.

Full-back Niko Hamalainen has joined Kilmarnock on a season-long loan from QPR.

The 22-year-old has been at the R's since 2014 and also had a loan spell at Los Angeles FC last season.

He was born in America but is a Finland international, having made his debut for the country back in January.

It will be the third loan spell he has had after also featuring for Dagenham and Redbridge in 2015.

Hamalainen could make his debut for the Scottish Premier League side on Saturday when they face Aberdeen.

