Wallace left with 'mixed emotions' after making long-awaited QPR debut

Leeds United's Patrick Bamford is tackled by Queens Park Rangers's Lee Wallace during the Sky Bet Championship match at Elland Road, Leeds. PA Wire/PA Images

Queens Park Rangers defender Lee Wallace speaks on making his debut for the club against Leeds United.

Queens Park Rangers defender Lee Wallace said making his debut for the club was a "great moment" but admits the 2-0 defeat to Leeds meant he was left with mixed emotions.

Wallace has been forced to miss most of the season through injury, while the form of Ryan Manning at left-back has also kept him out of the side.

But the 32-year-old finally made his debut for the club on Saturday, though in the slightly unfamiliar position on the left-hand side of a back three.

Speaking to qpr.co.uk after the loss, Wallace said: "Clearly it was mixed emotions because of how the result went but that's obvious.

"Of course it was a great moment to be out there playing with the boys.

"I was very happy to put on that shirt and play for this club with the lads out there, it's been a long time coming.

"I actually took a knock in the first couple of minutes when there was a foul on the near side but I got some old fashioned deep heat on it at half-time so I'm all good.

"That (the position) was new for me but I was fortunate that last season with Steven Gerrard and the coaching team at Rangers I played left centre-back in a three or a four (in training).

"I got good coaching there last year so although I've not played that in a professional game, I was ready for it.

"It's a position I've got a lot of learning to do and I'm happy if I'm going to be playing there or any position."

Despite the two-goal defeat, one of the standout moments of the game came when Wallace slid in to deny Patrick Bamford a goal after he had rounded Liam Kelly, with R's manager Mark Warburton praising the challenge as "magnificent".

Wallace believes there are positives to take from the defeat but knows his side can improve as they prepare to take on Middlesbrough.

"We're well aware of the points returns in these last few games but we're also well aware of the positives," he added.

"As we approached the final third we know we can be better, we know we can show our style a bit more."