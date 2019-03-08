'I know what I'm capable of' - Hall on getting back to his best after injury

QPR defender Grant Hall speaks after the game against Huddersfield about his comeback from injury, captaining the side and the changes at the club.

Grant Hall believes he is close to recapturing the form from before his 18-month spell out with injury after scoring QPR's equaliser against Huddersfield.

Hall headed in Ryan Manning's free-kick seven minutes from time to give his side a 1-1 draw and has captained the side in the opening two league games.

The central defender returned towards the end of last season and is pleased to be back playing regular football again after his knee tendonitis, which he admits could have forced him to retire.

"It's a relief. It's very positive with the knee now," he said.

"I've got no problems at all with it and I'm hoping to play as many games as possible this season.

"I know what I'm capable of and it was frustrating at times that I couldn't produce the form before the injury but I think I'm getting there now.

"I struggled with it mentally. It was just a difficult period for me.

"There was a chance that I might not play again. I was contemplating retirement if the operation didn't work.

"I saw a couple of comments from when I first came back from the injury saying I'm not the same and I'm finished at this level.

"My mindset is I know what I'm capable of and I've shown that today and in the previous game. I'm just looking to produce the form prior to the injury."

While Hall has not been officially named as captain this season, he admits it is something he enjoys and would love to carry on.

The 27-year-old is also happy with the changes that have been made at the club this summer, with a new manager and 15 signings.

He added: "He's (Mark Warburton) not sat down and spoke about that (the captaincy) but it's an honour for me. It's an added responsibility for me.

"This is my fifth season now, I know the club inside out so I'm obviously looking to look after the new players and the young ones.

"We are capable of a lot this season. I think it's a fresh start for everyone. A new manager, a new style of play and I think everyone's enjoying it and everyone's together.

"Obviously there's a lot of new players, a new style of play. The way we play I think is attractive to fans more as well.

"At times we take risks and the fans are going to need to accept that.

"I think we've underachieved before as a team with the players we've had at the club.

"There's a self belief in the squad that maybe hasn't been there previously."