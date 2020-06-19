QPR defender Hall exits club after five years

Queens Park Rangers' Grant Hall. Picture: Dave Howarth/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Defender Grant Hall has left Queens Park Rangers following five years at the club due to his contract expiring at the end of the month.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Grant Hall battles for the ball with Watford's Will Hughes. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA Grant Hall battles for the ball with Watford's Will Hughes. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA

The 28-year-old joined the R’s in 2015 and made 130 appearances in that time, scoring six goals, and will now not play as they Loftus Road club resume their season.

Manager Mark Warburton said: “We are sorry to see Grant go but whatever decisions we make have to be made with the club’s best interests at heart.

“I would like to personally thank Grant for his services and professionalism throughout my time here.

“The club made Grant a very good offer to stay with us but he feels his future lies elsewhere.

“I would like to personally thank Grant for his services and professionalism throughout my time here. He has been my captain this season and has led the team exceptionally well.

“His departure now presents an opportunity for some of our younger players to step up.”

Director of Football Les Ferdinand added: “Decisions such as this are never easy but we all have to accept the financial landscape in football has changed considerably.

You may also want to watch:

“We have to be honest in our approach when these discussions take place. If we feel the situation does not work financially for the club, we have to be brave and step away.

“Grant is a fantastic professional who has served our club very well. We thank him whole-heartedly for his services and wish him well for the future.”

Hall said: “It is with a heavy heart that I have decided to leave the club after five years.

“It was a very difficult decision but I had to do what I felt was right for my family at this stage of my career.

“It was an absolute honour to captain the team this season and I thank the manager for having that faith and trust in me.

“I wish all the lads nothing but the best for the remainder of the season and beyond.

“I would like to thank everyone involved within the club for everything they have done for me during my time there - I will miss each and every one of you!

“Last, but not least, a huge thank you to all you R’s fans who I have had a great connection with since my very first season at the club. You all welcomed me with open arms.

“I wish QPR nothing but success for the future. This club will always hold a special place in my heart. Thanks for the memories.”