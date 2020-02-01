'I love it here' - Masterson delighted to have taken opportunity in first team

Sheffield Wednesday's Sam Winnall (left) Queens Park Rangers' Conor Masterson battle for the ball. Picture: PA PA Wire/PA Images

Queens Park Rangers defender Conor Masterson discusses his spell in the first team.

Conor Masterson says he is "loving" life at QPR after making his fifth start in the last six games against Bristol City on Saturday.

The Republic of Ireland U21 international did not make a first-team appearance for the R's in 2019 having joined in the summer after leaving Liverpool but has impressed since making his debut against Swansea in the FA Cup.

R's boss Mark Warburton had planned to loan Masterson out in January until he took his chance in the starting 11 and the defender has been pleased with his impact.

"They've given me the opportunity of first-team football and I'm just loving it at the moment," Masterson said.

"I've just been working hard in training, trying my hardest all the time and the gaffer can see that and he's just putting his trust in me and I'm very grateful for that.

"I could have gone out on loan but I'm just grateful for the gaffer and his backroom staff giving me the opportunity and I believe I've taken it now.

"They're really happy with me and I have to keep going and showing them why.

"I just want to keep helping the team and giving my all for this club because I love it here."

Defeat against Bristol City was QPR's third on the bounce following wins in Masterson's first two starts for the club against Swansea and Leeds.

And the former Liverpool youth player is targeting an upturn in form and also admits he was not surprised that it took him so long to make his debut after joining the club.

He added: "Was I surprised? Obviously not because I hadn't been on loan from Liverpool, I got a bad injury and that kind of set me back a little bit because I was meant to go on loan.

"But I've come in and from day one I've loved it here, the way they've treated me and the way they've made me feel at home and involved in everything.

"The gaffer has always been talking to me and keeping me up to date with everything and then obviously when I had my chance I was training every day with the lads so I knew how they played, how we worked.

"Obviously the results aren't really what we want but they're going to come right, we know that and we believe in that and it's only a matter of time.

"I just want to keep going and getting the games in but we want to put points on the board now because if you win a few games you're right back up there and you never know what happens.

"That's our mindset and we just have to keep plugging on and hopefully that will come."