QPR defeated by Austria Vienna in first pre-season game

QPR manager Mark Warburton (pic: Owen Humphreys/PA) PA Archive/PA Images

Pre-season: Austria Vienna 3 QPR 1

QPR were beaten by Austria Vienna in their first game of pre-season yesterday.

A Yoann Barbet own goal opened the scoring for their opponents when Grant Hall's clearance deflected off him and into his own net.

But Josh Scowen tapped in a Darnell Furlong cross to draw his side level just before half-time.

It was not to be for the Rs however as Edomwonyi Bright Osagie and Yateke Sterling Siloe struck in the second half to round off the pre-season training camp in Austria with a defeat.

Many of boss Mark Warburton's new signings featured in the game, with Barbet starting in defence and Luke Amos and Dominic Ball played alongside each other in holding midfield.

Goalkeeper Liam Kelly was also brought on in the second half as was defender Conor Masterson.

Lewis Walker, Matt Smith, Lee Wallace and Ilias Chair all missed out through injury.

Speaking to qpr.co.uk, Warburton said: "That's our first game and there were some tired legs at the end but I thought in the first hour there were a lot of positives.

"Austria Vienna are a very good team and they're ahead in their pre-season preparations so I was really pleased that we matched them, made the chances and the boys looked really positive.

"Overall, lots of positives but we have to learn from the mistakes, there's lots we can do better but that's the first pre-season game and overall there's many things to be happy about.

"When we take the extra touch we allow the opponent to catch us - when we play really fast and move the ball quickly like we did for long periods we look a good team."

Next up for QPR is a trip to Boreham Wood on Tuesday.

QPR: Lumley (Kelly 46); Furlong, Hall (Leistner 60), Barbet (Masterson 75), Manning; Amos (Hamalainen 46), Ball (Owens 75); Shodipo, Scowen, Eze; Oteh (Osayi-Samuel 60).