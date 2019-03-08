QPR complete signings of Marc Pugh and Todd Kane

Marc Pugh (right) battles for the ball while playing for AFC Bournemouth. Picture: Adam Davy/PA PA Archive/PA Images

QPR have announced the signings of defender Todd Kane and winger Marc Pugh.

Todd Kane playing for Hull City. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Todd Kane playing for Hull City. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA

The duo were unveiled during half-time of the pre-season friendly with Watford much to the delight of Rangers supporters.

Right-back Kane, 25, has signed on a three-year deal after leaving Chelsea and played 41 times for Hull City in the Championship last season.

Pugh has signed a one-year deal with the option of a further year after leaving AFC Bournemouth following nine years at the club.

The 32-year-old also spent last season on loan at Hull.

Speaking to qpr.co.uk, Warburton said: "Todd is a player who I've watched right throughout the academy system.

"He joined Chelsea at a young age and I watched his performances for Hull last season, where he showed his qualities as an attack-minded and technically-gifted full-back.

"He has a real desire to play the game with intensity, so we're delighted to see him join us."

"Marc has quality, experience and he'll add so much to the squad, both on and off the pitch.

"We're thrilled to have him with us, and excited to see his contribution during the coming weeks and months.

"He's played at the highest level and is a proven competitor. Also, the value that Marc will bring in a mentoring role is really significant."