QPR boss Warburton ‘disappointed’ with Chelsea thrashing

QPR manager Mark Warburton was very ‘disappointed’ as his side were thrashed 7-1 by Premier League giants Chelsea in a behind closed doors friendly at Stamford Bridge.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who has been out for more than a year after rupturing his Achilles scored twice, while Billy Gilmour netted twice and Mason Mount, Willian and Olivier Giroud all also scored for Frank Lampard’s side.

“Disappointed if I’m honest, we’ve trained well, and there is quality in the squad but we came up against a world class team on their game and we didn’t do what we do well,” Warburton told the club website.

“We didn’t keep the ball well, we gave it away cheaply and took unnecessary extra touches, and it was a tough day at the office.

“Against that level of opposition you’re going to get hurt, but of course the fitness aspect comes into it, which is fine but that’s the level everyone aspires to and it was a steep learning curve.

“We have to learn from it and work hard this week in preparation for Saturday’s game.”