QPR’s Chair enjoys memorable debut on loan at Stevenage
PUBLISHED: 14:00 07 February 2019
Midfielder was named man of the match after helping Boro beat Yeovil Town on Saturday
Queens Park Rangers youngster Ilias Chair says he is pleased with how his debut game for loan club Stevenage went.
The midfielder has joined Boro on loan until the end of the season and made his first appearance for his new club in a 1-0 Sky Bet League Two win at home to Yeovil Town on Saturday.
The 21-year-old was named man of the match for his efforts, but knows he can ill-afford to rest on his laurels after a fine start to his Stevenage career.
Speaking to the Stevenage Comet, Chair said: “Everyone told me that I had a good game, but my expectations are a lot higher than that so I hope for even better games.
“It was different from what I’m used to, more long balls, more tackling. I’ll get used to it and I have to man up now.
“I have a lot of love for the Stevenage fans. They’ve been great to me and hopefully I will give them more joy.”
Stevenage boss Dino Maamria was also pleased with what he saw from Chair at the weekend, adding: “He was relentless.
“He was a threat going forward, technically very, very good, his work rate and defending were good.
“Our fans will love him because he’s our type of player. I like a lot of things that he does. He was a little terrier, but technically he’s very, very good.
“We are pleased to bring him in. He’s going to be a very important player for us.”