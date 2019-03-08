QPR caretaker Eustace dismissed speculation after Swans win

Queens Park Rangers caretaker manager John Eustace (pic: Chris Radburn/PA) PA Wire/PA Images

Queens Park Rangers caretaker manager John Eustace dismissed speculation on him taking over permanently after the R’s sealed a 4-0 win over Swansea City.

The 39-year-old took temporary charge after Steve McClaren was sacked from his role of April, 1 – following a bad run of results.

The former Kidderminster Harriers manager says that he took on the job while they search for a manager and that is still the case.

“I don't know. Listen, I took over for as long as it takes for them to find a new manager.

“Obviously I'm happy in the role but there are no problems there – all I'm thinking about is preparing the lads now for Friday.

“I haven't applied, Les (Ferdinand) asked me to help the club until they find somebody and that's what I'm doing.”

Eustace also revealed he is not sure what will happen next but is only focused on Friday's clash with Blackburn Rovers at Loftus Road.

“I haven't got a clue, but all I'm worried about is getting the lads prepared, rested over the next couple of days, and if I'm here we'll be preparing properly for the game on Friday.”