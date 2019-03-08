Warburton ponders changes as Hall prepares to make return

Queens Park Rangers' Grant Hall (pic: Scott Heavey/PA) PA Archive/PA Images

Mark Warburton will welcome back Grant Hall for Wednesday's game against Cardiff City after the defender missed the last two games with injury.

Hall will fill the void left by Yoann Barbet, who is suspended after being sent off for a foul on Hal Robson-Kanu in the defeat to West Brom on Saturday.

Warburton admits he is considering using his squad for the Championship clash given the busy fixture schedule as they look to make an instant response to the home loss.

"It's good to see Grant Hall is now back so hopefully that solves that dilemma," he told qpr.co.uk.

"The good thing about football is you have a very swift chance to make amends

"We get back in the early hours of Thursday morning. Although it's all about the next game, from my point of view I've got to be thinking about Saturday.

"We have to deal with that so maybe I'll use the squad, I'll have a look and wait and see but it's good to have Grant in to solve that problem.

"It's a very quick, tough turnaround. I don't really understand why that should be the case but it is.

"We've had one or two injuries come up - Luke Amos who has been very good for us.

"Mide (Shodipo) has been out as well, different types of injuries so we have to make sure we use the squad and trust the squad.

"There's no point having one otherwise."

The Bluebirds have made a mixed start to life back in the Championship and sit 12th in the league table having won three of their nine games so far.

Neil Warnock's side picked up a 2-2 draw away at Hull City on Saturday thanks to Danny Ward's 92md minute equaliser.

Warburton is anticipating Cardiff to play direct football and urged his side not to underestimate them.

He added: "We know what we face, it's another very, very tough encounter.

"We know that Cardiff will be very direct. They're very good at what they do.

"They have very talented players, they'll be direct, they'll get the ball in the box, they'll have set-pieces and they can play.

"Don't underestimate them, they can play.

"They've come down from the Premier League and they've dealt with that aspect, that disappointment and now we know they'll be a very formidable outfit."