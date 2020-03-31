Search

Advanced search

Rangers captain Grant Hall says previous injury lay-off has helped him deal with current break

PUBLISHED: 15:00 31 March 2020

Grant Hall battles for the ball with Watford's Will Hughes. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA

Grant Hall battles for the ball with Watford's Will Hughes. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Queens Park Rangers captain Grant Hall discusses the postponement of the season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

QPR captain Grant Hall says his previous long spell out with injury has helped him to better deal with the current break in action because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Hall suffered with chronic knee tendonitis earlier on in his spell at the club, keeping him out for around 18 months.

The English Football League (EFL) have currently postponed games due to the coronavirus pandemic but hope to resume the campaign at a later date.

And Hall says he can draw similarities between the two spells away from the pitch, telling qpr.co.uk: “For me, having dealt with that in the past I think it’s helped me be better equipped now as well.

“For any player, everyone is going to be struggling through this because no one knows when we’re going to be back in.

“I’m lucky that I’ve got a gym at my house so I can keep on top of my gym work.

“It’s obviously not ideal but I’ve got things that I can do.”

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Ikea in Wembley becomes testing site for NHS workers

Traffic at the new Covid-19 test centre for NHS workers at Ikea. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA

Coronavirus: Brent’s enforcement teams helping police to catch those breaking lockdown rules

Brent enforcement officers are helping police catch those breaking coronavirus rules. Picture: Brent Council

Take our Friday pub quiz: March 27

See how you get on in our Friday pub quiz Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Coronavirus: Worker’s fears of returning to factory as McVities agrees deal to feed the vulnerable

McVities biscuits. Picture: Andre Langlois

Kwasi Mensah-Ababio: Four revenge-seeking friends guilty of killing Wembley shop worker

Clockrise from top left: Alhassan Jalloh, Rene Montaque, TaalibRowe and Karlos Gracia. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Coronavirus: Ikea in Wembley becomes testing site for NHS workers

Traffic at the new Covid-19 test centre for NHS workers at Ikea. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA

Coronavirus: Brent’s enforcement teams helping police to catch those breaking lockdown rules

Brent enforcement officers are helping police catch those breaking coronavirus rules. Picture: Brent Council

Take our Friday pub quiz: March 27

See how you get on in our Friday pub quiz Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Coronavirus: Worker’s fears of returning to factory as McVities agrees deal to feed the vulnerable

McVities biscuits. Picture: Andre Langlois

Kwasi Mensah-Ababio: Four revenge-seeking friends guilty of killing Wembley shop worker

Clockrise from top left: Alhassan Jalloh, Rene Montaque, TaalibRowe and Karlos Gracia. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Rangers captain Grant Hall says previous injury lay-off has helped him deal with current break

Grant Hall battles for the ball with Watford's Will Hughes. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA

Injuries plagued Harrow’s season says Baker as campaign comes to premature end

The Harrow Borough team during their game against Wimborne Town (pic Daniel Gravis/Gravis Visuals)

Rugby: 10 of England’s finest-ever players

England's Jonny Wilkinson kicks the winning drop goal to clinch the 2003 Rugby World Cup

British athletes positive about new dates for Tokyo Olympics

Great Britain's Adam Gemili reacts after placing fourth in the 200m final at the 2019 World Championships in Doha

Hendon boss Allinson slams decision to void non-league seasons

Manager Lee Allinson escorts his players off the pitch following Hendon's fifth consecutive league win earlier this season (pic DBeechPhotography)
Drive 24