Rangers captain Grant Hall says previous injury lay-off has helped him deal with current break

Grant Hall battles for the ball with Watford's Will Hughes. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Queens Park Rangers captain Grant Hall discusses the postponement of the season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

QPR captain Grant Hall says his previous long spell out with injury has helped him to better deal with the current break in action because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Hall suffered with chronic knee tendonitis earlier on in his spell at the club, keeping him out for around 18 months.

The English Football League (EFL) have currently postponed games due to the coronavirus pandemic but hope to resume the campaign at a later date.

And Hall says he can draw similarities between the two spells away from the pitch, telling qpr.co.uk: “For me, having dealt with that in the past I think it’s helped me be better equipped now as well.

“For any player, everyone is going to be struggling through this because no one knows when we’re going to be back in.

“I’m lucky that I’ve got a gym at my house so I can keep on top of my gym work.

“It’s obviously not ideal but I’ve got things that I can do.”