Search

Advanced search

Grant Hall reveals target he set himself before start of season

PUBLISHED: 12:00 02 April 2020

Queens Park Rangers' Grant Hall. Picture: Dave Howarth/PA

Queens Park Rangers' Grant Hall. Picture: Dave Howarth/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Queens Park Rangers captain Grant Hall discusses his season so far.

QPR captain Grant Hall set himself a personal target of playing 30 games for the club this season, something he has now managed to achieve.

Hall was out of football for around 18 months with knee tendonitis, with this season being his first full campaign back following the career threatening injury.

The 28-year-old is delighted that he has managed to stay fit for most of the season and admits it was frustrating that the campaign was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to qpr.co.uk, he said: “It’s obviously difficult with the form I was in as well but as I said we’re all in the same scenario and people’s health is much more important and football takes a backseat.

“Personally for me it’s been a fantastic season.

“My aim at the start of the season was to play 30 games minimum and I’ve done that now.

“Obviously to get five goals across the season is a massive plus as well.”

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Brent’s enforcement teams helping police to catch those breaking lockdown rules

Brent enforcement officers are helping police catch those breaking coronavirus rules. Picture: Brent Council

Coronavirus: Ikea in Wembley becomes testing site for NHS workers

Traffic at the new Covid-19 test centre for NHS workers at Ikea. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA

Willesden woman who died from coronavirus given ‘joyous and heartbreaking’ salute by neighbours

Katherine Evans, who died aged 75 from coronavirus. Picture: Evans family

Preston Park stabbing: Two jailed over ‘ferocious attack’ Wembley man will ‘never’ recover from

Keiano Gooden-Joseph. Picture: Met Police

Take our Friday pub quiz: March 27

See how you get on in our Friday pub quiz Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Most Read

Coronavirus: Brent’s enforcement teams helping police to catch those breaking lockdown rules

Brent enforcement officers are helping police catch those breaking coronavirus rules. Picture: Brent Council

Coronavirus: Ikea in Wembley becomes testing site for NHS workers

Traffic at the new Covid-19 test centre for NHS workers at Ikea. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA

Willesden woman who died from coronavirus given ‘joyous and heartbreaking’ salute by neighbours

Katherine Evans, who died aged 75 from coronavirus. Picture: Evans family

Preston Park stabbing: Two jailed over ‘ferocious attack’ Wembley man will ‘never’ recover from

Keiano Gooden-Joseph. Picture: Met Police

Take our Friday pub quiz: March 27

See how you get on in our Friday pub quiz Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Grant Hall reveals target he set himself before start of season

Queens Park Rangers' Grant Hall. Picture: Dave Howarth/PA

Coronavirus: RFU announce final league positions

Old Cooperians RFC vs Barking RFC, London 3 Essex Division Rugby Union at the Coopers Company and Coborn School on 14th March 2020

Coronavirus: Football talks continue on possible wage deferral

A view of closed ticket stalls at Wembley Stadium

Renewed appeal to trace suspect after rape near Willesden Green library in 2005

E-Fit 2019 for rape in Willesden Green in 2005. Picture: Met Police

Film Review: Iron Mask

The Iron Mask
Drive 24