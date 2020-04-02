Grant Hall reveals target he set himself before start of season

Queens Park Rangers captain Grant Hall discusses his season so far.

QPR captain Grant Hall set himself a personal target of playing 30 games for the club this season, something he has now managed to achieve.

Hall was out of football for around 18 months with knee tendonitis, with this season being his first full campaign back following the career threatening injury.

The 28-year-old is delighted that he has managed to stay fit for most of the season and admits it was frustrating that the campaign was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to qpr.co.uk, he said: “It’s obviously difficult with the form I was in as well but as I said we’re all in the same scenario and people’s health is much more important and football takes a backseat.

“Personally for me it’s been a fantastic season.

“My aim at the start of the season was to play 30 games minimum and I’ve done that now.

“Obviously to get five goals across the season is a massive plus as well.”