QPR 3 Bristol City 3 (5-4 pens) - Rangers progress into Carabao Cup second round in dramatic fashion

QPR striker Nahki Wells (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

QPR made it through to the Carabao Cup second round in dramatic fashion as they edged past Bristol City 5-4 in a penalty shoot-out after a thrilling 3-3 draw.

Liam Kelly saved Bailey Wright's penalty to see his side through after Ryan Manning had levelled from the spot five minutes from the end of normal time to take the game to penalties.

Just three minutes intp the game, Toni Leistner could have given his side the lead but glanced his header wide from a corner.

The first real opening for the away side came a minute later when Jack Hunt's ball found Antoine Semenyo at the back post but his sliding effort was deflected out for a corner.

The visitors took the lead on 13 minutes when Semenyo slipped Famara Diedhiou through on goal, who kept a cool head to round Liam Kelly and finish from a tight angle.

But Rangers were behind for barely a minute as Nahki Wells, on his second debut for the club after rejoining on loan, curled home a great first-time strike into the bottom corner to level things up.

Semenyo was involved again just two minutes later but Kelly got down well to save his effort.

A great spell of pressure then followed for the R's as Marc Pugh was first denied by Daniel Bentley from close range before the Bristol City goalkeeper got down well again to keep out Chair's effort.

The home side were rewarded on 27 minutes when Marc Pugh was given space to roll the ball across to Ilias Chair, who had the simple task of finishing from a few yards out.

Three minutes later Ryan Manning tried his luck from range but Bentley got down well to palm his effort out for a corner.

The Robins did threaten again on 37 minutes when Semenyo won a header inside the box but Kelly was there to easily gather the ball.

But four minutes before half-time they were level as Jack Hunt picked up the ball on the right and cut in on his left to curl home a great effort into the top corner leaving Kelly with no chance.

The R's could have taken the lead ten minutes after the restart when Chair slid in to meet Ryan Manning's cross but could only poke the ball wide.

Lee Johnson's side went ahead again however on 58 minutes when Liam Walsh whipped a free-kick into the top left corner from 30 yards out.

QPR looked to respond and almost did on 68 minutes when Manning's cross was met by the head of Wells, who could only direct his effort straight at Bentley.

The Robins went close to adding a fourth on 72 minutes when Diedhiou headed over a Niclas Eliasson cross from just a couple of yards out.

Wells was unlucky not to add his second on 81 minutes when he fired an effort towards goal from range which cannoned back off the crossbar.

But the R's found an equaliser five minutes from time via Manning from the penalty spot after Wells was judged to have been bundled over in the box.

Neither side could find a winner as the game went straight to penalties.

Diedhiou missed Bristol's first penalty but Matt Smith's effort bounced down off the crossbar and out to level things.

Kelly then saved Eliasson's effort before Yoann Barbet failed to convert.

But Kelly kept out Wright's effort with his feet after Amos had converted to get the R's through to the next round.

QPR: Kelly, Kane, Leistner, Barbet, Manning, Smith, Ball, Pugh, Scowen, Chair, Wells