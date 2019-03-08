Search

QPR v Bristol City: Four things we learned from entertaining Carabao Cup win

PUBLISHED: 15:00 14 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:35 14 August 2019

Nahki Wells of Queens Park Rangers (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

QPR reporter Dan Bennett discusses four key talking points from QPR's Carabao Cup clash with Bristol City.

Warburton experiments with formations

After going with his favoured 4-2-3-1 formation in the first two league games, Mark Warburton opted to experiment with his side and started with a back three of Yoann Barbet, Toni Leistner and Dominic Ball. While things didn't always go smoothly, particularly with a bad start which saw the back three fail to pick up Famara Diedhiou's run through on goal, it showed the manager is willing to try different tactics. While Warburton will always want his sides to play attacking football, he proved that he is capable of getting his side to do that in a slightly different way if he needs a plan B.

Squad depth is there

Warburton opted to make eight changes to his side from the 1-1 draw with Huddersfield and while there were a few things that needed to improve, the players who came in showed that they were more than capable of playing first team football in the Championship. Going forward, the team looked very encouraging and created some good chances. There is certainly not a huge difference between the team that has been playing in the league and the one that played last night.

Chair looks very promising

One of those who impressed the most in his first start of the season was winger Ilias Chair. The 21-year-old put in some fantastic performances on loan at Stevenage last season and his energy, pace and quality on the ball meant Bristol City struggled to deal with him at times. He did well to keep a cool head for his goal and was a real threat down the wing all game long, as well as possessing a powerful shot on him. Bright Osayi-Samuel and Ebere Eze have performed well in the wide positions so far this season but they will need to be at the top of their game if they are to keep their place.

Wells is back with a bang

After rejoining the club on loan on deadline day, Nahki Wells reminded fans exactly what he is capable of with a wonderful curling shot into the bottom corner to bring the scores level at 1-1. The striker was a real threat to the Robins back line and was unlucky not to add another when his powerful shot from range hit the crossbar late in the game. While question marks will be raised over whether the referee was right to award the R's a late penalty, Wells used his body wisely to shield the ball and go down under contact to get his side back in the game. He certainly did a lot to stake his claim for a place ahead of Jordan Hugill and Jan Mlakar.

