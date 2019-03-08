QPR v Bristol City: Player ratings

Queens Park Rangers' Toni Leistner. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA PA Archive/PA Images

QPR reporter Dan Bennett gives his player ratings from the Carabao Cup win over Bristol City.

Liam Kelly 7 - Made two penalty saves in the shoot-out and was confident when called upon. Rounded for the first goal but could do little about the other two.

Todd Kane 6 - Lively down the right hand side with plenty of runs forward but could have been better with the ball.

Dominic Ball 5 - Lost his man for the first goal.

Toni Leistner 7 - Solid enough at the back.

Yoann Barbet 6 - Good on the ball again but sometimes struggled with Bristol City's pacey attack.

Ryan Manning 8 - Scored the penalty to equalise and delivered some great crosses from the left.

Smith 7 - Decent debut for the Man City loanee.

Scowen 6 - Moved back to a deeper position but wasn't that involved.

Pugh 7 - A threat going forward and did well to pick out Chair for QPR's second.

Chair 8 - Dangerous with his pace and ability on the ball and stayed composed for his goal.

Wells 8 - Scored a fantastic equaliser and did well to win the penalty for his side.

Subs:

Amos 7 - Made a positive impact on the game from midfield.

Mlakar 6 - Looked energetic off the bench.

Owens 6 - Introduced with 15 minutes left and coped well.