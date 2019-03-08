MATCHDAY LIVE: QPR v Bristol City - Carabao Cup first round

The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Live updates from QPR v Bristol City in the Carabao Cup.

QPR will look to progress in the Carabao Cup when they take on Bristol City in the first round.

The R's have made an unbeaten start to their league season so far, beating Stoke City in their opening game before drawing against Huddersfield.

Mark Warburton is expected to make several changes for the cup tie against Lee Johnson's side, who they will also face away in the Championship on Saturday.

The Robins have made a poor start to their season so far, losing to Leeds United before a 1-1 draw with Birmingham City.

Bristol had a productive summer transfer window, bringing in the likes of Tomas Kalas, Kasey Palmer and Ádám Nagy.

QPR could also feature a number of their 15 new signings in the first round cup tie.

The draw for the second round of the Carabao Cup will take place immediately after the first round games finish tonight.

Follow our live blog for regular updates of today's game.